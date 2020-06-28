UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hold Counter Terrorism Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Police hold counter terrorism exercise

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) ::The police here on Sunday held counter terrorism exercises to enhance operational capabilities of policemen and prepare them to deal with any untoward incident in effective way.

The exercises held in Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines were supervised by District Police Officer (DPO), Wahid Mahmood. The training exercise was partook by large number of policemen including Elite Force.

Personnel of police and elite force also demonstrated combating skills and arranged a evacuation, rescue and medical assistance drill exhibiting life saving techniques and procedures to save precious lives during emergency situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that police force was fully capable to deal challenges of militancy and to protect life and property of the citizens.

He said that exercise would boost professional abilities, confidence and proficiency of the police.

He said training would also be arranged in future to introduce police with modern warfare techniques and further improve their operational skills through mutual experiences. He said that resources would be utilized to maintain peace and establish writ of state that was among topmost responsibilities of the police.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

29 minutes ago

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

1 hour ago

HCHF calls to uphold the values of human fraternit ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

3 hours ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.