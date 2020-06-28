Police hold counter terrorism exercise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) ::The police here on Sunday held counter terrorism exercises to enhance operational capabilities of policemen and prepare them to deal with any untoward incident in effective way.

The exercises held in Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines were supervised by District Police Officer (DPO), Wahid Mahmood. The training exercise was partook by large number of policemen including Elite Force.

Personnel of police and elite force also demonstrated combating skills and arranged a evacuation, rescue and medical assistance drill exhibiting life saving techniques and procedures to save precious lives during emergency situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that police force was fully capable to deal challenges of militancy and to protect life and property of the citizens.

He said that exercise would boost professional abilities, confidence and proficiency of the police.

He said training would also be arranged in future to introduce police with modern warfare techniques and further improve their operational skills through mutual experiences. He said that resources would be utilized to maintain peace and establish writ of state that was among topmost responsibilities of the police.