UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hold Flag March

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Police hold flag march

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have conducted flag march here on Friday to maintain law and order in the city.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary led the flag march in which a number of teams of City Police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Traffic Police participated.

DSP Headquarters Ishtiaq Rasool and other officers were also present in the flag march which started from Police Lines and the participants paraded on various city roads including Chiniot Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk,Rail Bazaar, Lorry Adda, Jamia Chishtia, Millat Chowk, Boley Di Jhuggi,Allied Mor Chowk, Akbar Abad Mor, etc. police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Traffic Chiniot March From

Recent Stories

Ericsson launches Together Apart Hackathon to boos ..

2 minutes ago

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle Ea ..

17 minutes ago

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

18 minutes ago

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

30 minutes ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

38 minutes ago

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.