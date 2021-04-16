Police hold flag march

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have conducted flag march here on Friday to maintain law and order in the city.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary led the flag march in which a number of teams of City Police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Traffic Police participated.

DSP Headquarters Ishtiaq Rasool and other officers were also present in the flag march which started from Police Lines and the participants paraded on various city roads including Chiniot Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk,Rail Bazaar, Lorry Adda, Jamia Chishtia, Millat Chowk, Boley Di Jhuggi,Allied Mor Chowk, Akbar Abad Mor, etc. police spokesman said.