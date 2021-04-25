UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hold Flag March

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Police hold flag march

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday conducted a flag march in the city to create sense of security among the people and to ensure implementation on coronavirus SOPs.

The flag march was held under the supervision of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed and participated by SDPO City Muhammad Jahangir, DSP traffic Kashif Masood, SHO City, Elite Force, Muhafiz Squad, Pak army and police patrolling officials.

The flag march started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines, and ended at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed said that Sargodha police had ensured foolproof security arrangements for Ramazan.

The DPO directed the SDPOs and SHOs to make effective securityarrangements in their respective areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

