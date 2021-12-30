UrduPoint.com

Police Hold Flag March

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 11:40 AM

Police hold flag march

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The district police on Thursday held a flag march in M-III as well as Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Sahianwala.

A spokesperson for FIEDMC said that Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Zafar Iqbal Sarwar and senior police officers were among the team members of the flag march.

Chairman Zafar Iqbal said that the objective of holding flag march was to ensure protection of life and property to the business community in the industrial estates.

He said that FIEDMC, with the help of police, was providing strict security cover to all local as well as foreign investors in both industrial estates.

The chairman said that police patrolling had also been intensified in economic zones in M-III and Allama Iqbal Industrial estates.

He lauded the efforts of the police department for holding flag march on the behalf of industrialists.

