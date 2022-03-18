UrduPoint.com

Police Hold Flag March

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Police hold flag march

Police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Friday held a flag march in Chontra areas to provide security to the dwellers and to maintain peace

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Friday held a flag march in Chontra areas to provide security to the dwellers and to maintain peace.

According to the informed a police spokesman, the flag march was led by Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Wasim Riaz, The flag march was attended by SP Saddar, SDPO Saddar, Elite Force and Rawalpindi district police along with other law enforcement personnel.

SSP said that purpose of the flag march was to exhibit commitment to ensure law and order.

He made it clear that Rawalpindi Police were ready at all times to protect lives and property of citizens.

Rawalpindi Police would use all available resources for the integrity and security of the country, he added. He said that Qabza mafia would also face the music.

No one can be allowed to challenge writ of the government and the criminals would be dealt with iron hand, he said.

Earlier, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik visited to review security of the worship places and directed the concerned officials to further beef up the security to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Police Music Law And Order Rawalpindi Saddar March Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

36 seconds ago
 Cleaning of nullahs at Jahangir Road to be complet ..

Cleaning of nullahs at Jahangir Road to be completed within a week: Administrato ..

38 seconds ago
 China successfully launches new Yaogan-34 remote s ..

China successfully launches new Yaogan-34 remote sensing satellite

40 seconds ago
 Astronomy camp commences at Institute of Space Tec ..

Astronomy camp commences at Institute of Space Technology

2 minutes ago
 Over 3.25 million have fled Ukraine, most to Polan ..

Over 3.25 million have fled Ukraine, most to Poland

2 minutes ago
 DC bans recreational activities to prevent forest ..

DC bans recreational activities to prevent forest fires in MHNP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>