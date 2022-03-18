Police hold flag march

Police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Friday held a flag march in Chontra areas to provide security to the dwellers and to maintain peace

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Friday held a flag march in Chontra areas to provide security to the dwellers and to maintain peace.

According to the informed a police spokesman, the flag march was led by Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Wasim Riaz, The flag march was attended by SP Saddar, SDPO Saddar, Elite Force and Rawalpindi district police along with other law enforcement personnel.

SSP said that purpose of the flag march was to exhibit commitment to ensure law and order.

He made it clear that Rawalpindi Police were ready at all times to protect lives and property of citizens.

Rawalpindi Police would use all available resources for the integrity and security of the country, he added. He said that Qabza mafia would also face the music.

No one can be allowed to challenge writ of the government and the criminals would be dealt with iron hand, he said.

Earlier, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik visited to review security of the worship places and directed the concerned officials to further beef up the security to avoid any untoward incident.