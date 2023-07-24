Open Menu

Police Hold Flag March

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police conducted a flag march across the city to maintain peace, harmony during Muharram ul Harram here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the flag march was organized in different areas of the city under the supervision of SP Saddar.

District Police, Elite Force, Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march.

The purpose of holding the flag march was to express the determination of the Rawalpindi Police to establish peace, law and order and promote harmony and unity during Muharram.

The flag march started from Pasban Ground, Rawalpindi Race Course area and passed through various routes of the city and ended at starting point.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that implementation of the code of conduct and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) policy will be ensured during Muharram.

CPO said that foolproof security arrangements are being made for the peaceful observance of Muharram.

No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands, he added.

CPO expressed the peace-loving citizens of Rawalpindi will cooperate with the police and administration in ensuring law and order during Muharram.

