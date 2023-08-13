Open Menu

Police Hold Flag March

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Police hold flag march

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Police conducted flag march on Sunday ahead of Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations.

SP Iqbal Division Muhammad Usman Saifi led the march which started from the Police Lines and the participants marched on various roads including Agriculture University Chowk, Zila Council Chowk, GTS Chowk, Jhal Chowk Bridge, Salmi Chowk, Gate Chowk, D-Ground, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Susan Road Chowk, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Z-block Madina Town, Canal Road, Kashmir Bridge, Underpass Abdullah Pur Chowk, Sammundri Road Novelty Bridge Chowk, Dijkot Road and Kotwali Road.

Jawans of traffic police, Dolphin force, elite force and eagle squads also participated in the march.

