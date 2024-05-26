Police hold flag march

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Police on Sunday conducted a flag march in the city to ensure law and order.

The flag march was held under the supervision of DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi and led by SP Headquarter Ziaullah while police personnel, DSP traffic police, SHO City, Elite Force, Muhafiz Squad, Pak army and police patrolling officials participated.

The march started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines, and ended at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi said that Sargodha police had ensured foolproof security for the district and was ready to foil an untoward incident.

The DPO directed the SDPOs and SHOs to make effective security arrangements in their respective areas.