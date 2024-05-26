Police Hold Flag March
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Police on Sunday conducted a flag march in the city to ensure law and order.
The flag march was held under the supervision of DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi and led by SP Headquarter Ziaullah while police personnel, DSP traffic police, SHO City, Elite Force, Muhafiz Squad, Pak army and police patrolling officials participated.
The march started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines, and ended at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.
District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi said that Sargodha police had ensured foolproof security for the district and was ready to foil an untoward incident.
The DPO directed the SDPOs and SHOs to make effective security arrangements in their respective areas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N govt to make country prosperous: MPA5 minutes ago
-
CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches6 minutes ago
-
Gilani affirms support for government’s welfare initiatives6 minutes ago
-
CM satisfied with performance of clinic on wheels, field hospitals16 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to martyred military personnel16 minutes ago
-
Man kills elder brother16 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Bakery product prices set to fall after bread reduction in Punjab: Minister16 minutes ago
-
CM condoles demise of Talat Hussain26 minutes ago
-
80-member ‘Business & Trade Delegation’ from Pakistan arrives in Ethiopia26 minutes ago
-
Gas supply being ensured to consumers, says Hussnain Zafar36 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan CM Salutes Hassan Khel martyrs for supreme sacrifice36 minutes ago