Police Hold Flag March
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Police accompanied by other security departments held a flag march to show preparedness of maintaining law and order during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) here on Sunday.
In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, heavy contingents of police and other law enforcement departments held a flag march which started from the police lines and culminated at the same point after passing through different areas of the city.
Speaking on the occasion, SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness of dealing with any emergency. He said that police and other law enforcement departments would ensure foolproof security arrangements during the Chehlum.
He said that police have already finalized a security plan as more than 2000 police officials would be deployed in the city.
Khakhi maintained that video cameras and drones would be used for monitoring of security while a control room has also been set up for this purpose.
He said that vehicles were being checked at all entry and exit points of the city while city traffic police have also made a comprehensive plan to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city. He urged people to cooperate with police and other law enforcement departments in maintaining peace.
