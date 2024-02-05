Police Hold Flag March For General Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Police along with the Pak army and Rangers on Monday held a flag march to ensure law and order situation and maintain peace during the upcoming general elections.
In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the flag march was led by the SSP Operations Rana Muhammad Ashraf in which SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai and other senior officers were also participated.
The flag march started from the police line and culminated at the same point passing through different areas of the city.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf said that the police force was ready to deal with any emergency-like situation.
He said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during general elections and law violators would be treated with iron hands.
He said that the election code of conduct would be implemented strictly to maintain peace in the city.
He said that a control room has been set up at the CPO office for strict monitoring of security arrangements while special directions have been given to the officials on how to respond in any emergency-like situation.
He said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness for conducting elections in a peaceful atmosphere and to provide a sense of security to the masses.
Heavy contingents of the Pak army, Rangers, Traffic police, Dolphin Force and Elite Force were also participated in the flag march.
