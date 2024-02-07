Police Hold Flag March In City
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 11:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Lahore police held a flag march to develop sense of security among people in connection with general elections, here on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesman, the flag march was held at Istanbul Chowk, High Court Chowk, Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Queen Mary College area, Mall Road, Garhi Shahu, Dharmapura, Mughalpura Canal, Link Road, GT Road, Regal Chowk.
Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that police is fully prepared for peaceful conduct of Election 2024, adding that strict security measures have been taken across the city for the general elections.
