Police Hold Flag March In City
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:57 PM
The Police department on Monday held flag march for maintaining peaceful atmosphere
SSP Operation Ali Raza led the flag march. SPs Lyallpur Town, Iqbal Town and Madina Town, Circle Officers, SHOs, teams of Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Traffic Police participated in the march.
Flag march started from police lines and culminated at same point after passing through various city roads including Chiniot Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Montgomery Bazaar, Rajbah Road, outside Karkhana Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, Dijkot Road, Novelty Pull, D-Type Colony Samundri Road, GTS Chowk, Hilal Ahmer Chowk.