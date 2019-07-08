UrduPoint.com
Police Hold Flag March In City

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:57 PM

The Police department on Monday held flag march for maintaining peaceful atmosphere

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Police department on Monday held flag march for maintaining peaceful atmosphere.

SSP Operation Ali Raza led the flag march. SPs Lyallpur Town, Iqbal Town and Madina Town, Circle Officers, SHOs, teams of Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Traffic Police participated in the march.

Flag march started from police lines and culminated at same point after passing through various city roads including Chiniot Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Montgomery Bazaar, Rajbah Road, outside Karkhana Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, Dijkot Road, Novelty Pull, D-Type Colony Samundri Road, GTS Chowk, Hilal Ahmer Chowk.

