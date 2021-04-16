UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hold Flag March In City Multan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:13 PM

Police hold flag march in city Multan

City police on Friday held a flag march along with Rangers to create sense of security among citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :City police on Friday held a flag march along with Rangers to create sense of security among citizens.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulgasht division, Dr Muhammad Raza Tanvir led the flag march.

The flag march was started from police lines and passed MDA Chowk, high court chowk, Aziz hotel, double phattak, Chungi No 14, BCG Chowk, Chowk Shah Abbas, Vehari chowk, Qazafi chowk, Daulat gate, Chowk Katchery and culminated at Multan police lines.

Talking to media, SP Gulgasht division said that the purpose of flag march was to maintain law & order and sense of security to citizens.

He appealed the masses to cooperate with police and other institutions to ensure maintaining peace.

He asked people to inform police about any suspicious activity in their areas.

Related Topics

Multan Rangers Police Hotel Vehari March Media From Court

Recent Stories

DC inspects cleaning of water ponds

2 minutes ago

Democrats Introducing Bill Next Week to Make Washi ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian envoy vows establishing (seminary) colleg ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Earned $262,481 i ..

6 minutes ago

China's Coronavac 80% effective at preventing Covi ..

6 minutes ago

Young Covid survivors not safe from reinfection: S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.