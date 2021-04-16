Police hold flag march in city Multan

City police on Friday held a flag march along with Rangers to create sense of security among citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :City police on Friday held a flag march along with Rangers to create sense of security among citizens.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulgasht division, Dr Muhammad Raza Tanvir led the flag march.

The flag march was started from police lines and passed MDA Chowk, high court chowk, Aziz hotel, double phattak, Chungi No 14, BCG Chowk, Chowk Shah Abbas, Vehari chowk, Qazafi chowk, Daulat gate, Chowk Katchery and culminated at Multan police lines.

Talking to media, SP Gulgasht division said that the purpose of flag march was to maintain law & order and sense of security to citizens.

He appealed the masses to cooperate with police and other institutions to ensure maintaining peace.

He asked people to inform police about any suspicious activity in their areas.