Police hold flag march in Daska

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Police flag march was held here on Friday in connection with by-election in NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska.

According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani gave a detailed briefing to the officers and police personnel regarding security measures.

Strict security arrangements were made by the district police at 360 polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska where more than 4,000 police personnel and other security agencies will perform their duties.