Police hold flag march in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The capital city police on Monday carried out flag march in different areas of the city to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of Corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman led the flag march. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior officers also participated in the flag march.

Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of police including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, Traffic police and police response unit were part of the flag march.

The march started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets of the city including Lower Mall, Sanda Road, Sham Nagar, Chuburji, Lytton Road, Qartaba Chowk, Ichhra, Ferozepur Road, Nishtar Colony, Kahna, and other areas of the city.

The CCPO said the purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements was to create awareness among citizens to follow Corona SOPs for the safety of their own life.