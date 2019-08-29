UrduPoint.com
Police Hold Flag March In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:03 PM

Police hold flag march in Multan

The police on Thursday conducted a flag march in the city to maintain law and order

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : The police on Thursday conducted a flag march in the city to maintain law and order.

The flag march led by SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam started from the Police Lines and ended at the same point after passing through MDA Chowk, District Jail Chowk, Highcourt Chowk, Khan Plaza Chowk, SP Chowk, Aziz Hotel Chowk, Dera Adda Chowk, Bohar Gate, Pak Gate, Dehli Gate, Dolat Gate, Qasim Fort, Clock Tower Chowk, Water Works road, Ali Chowk, Shah Shams, Rashidabad Chowk, Eidgah Chowk, Chungi No 9, Chungi No 7 and Chowk Katchehry.

Talking to the media, SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam said the flag march was conducted to give sense of security to people and all measures would be taken for protection of people.

He said that tight security arrangements would be made during Muharram to avoid any untoward incident.

