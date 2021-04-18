Police hold flag march in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday held a flag march to provide sense of security to the people and to maintain peace, law and order situation in Ramazan.

A police spokesman said, on the direction of District Police Officer Faisal Shehzad, a flag march was held, which was led by DSP Saddar and DSP City police.

Dolphin Force, Elite Police, Traffic Police and Rescue-1122 including district police participated in the flag march.

The flag march was started from Saddar police station and passed through different areas of the city including Benazir Road, Tehsil Road, Mehboob Alam Chowk and ended at Tank Chowk.

The purpose of the flag march was to maintain law and order situation.