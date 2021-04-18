UrduPoint.com
Police Hold Flag March In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday held a flag march to provide sense of security to the citizens and to maintain peace, informed police spokesman.

The flag march was led by SSP Operations Rana Shoaib Mahmood.

The flag march was attended by traffic police, dolphin squads, elite forces and police stations along with other law enforcement personnel.

The flag march started from Police Lines Headquarters, passed through Ammar Chowk, Rawal Road, Murree Road, Faizabad and returned to Murree Road from different parts of the city and ended at starting point.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that purpose of the flag march have to exhibit commitment to ensure law and order.

CPO made it clear that Rawalpindi Police is ready at all times to protect lives and property of citizens and public property.

Rawalpindi Police would use all resources for the integrity and security of the country.

No one can be allowed to challenge writ of the government and perpetrators would be dealt with iron hand, he added.

