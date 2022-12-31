UrduPoint.com

Police Hold Flag March In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police, on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, held Flag March in connection with New Year Night to maintain law and order in the district.

Led by SP Saddar Mohammad Nabil Khokhar, the Flag March was participated by the traffic police, Dolphin Squad and Elite Force besides the district police.

The Flag March was started from Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters and after passing through Katchery Chowk, Mall Road, Chohar Chowk, Pirwadhai Mor, Qasim Market, Khattak Chowk, 22 No. Chongi, Kalma Chowk, Ahmedabad, Biscuit Factory Chowk, Dhok Noor, Nurzaman Colony, Tulsa Chowk, 502 Workshop, COD Chowk ended back at starting point.

More than 3600 police officers while 370 traffic officers will be on duty on the occasion of New Year's Night.

Special pickets have also been installed in various police stations to prevent one-wheeling.

Special teams of Elite and Dolphin Force while police station mobile vans will ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Senior police officers will be present in the field to check and brief the officers on duty.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said that crackdown would be conducted against those involved in aerial firing, fireworks, rioting and one-wheeling. All measures are being taken to protect lives and property of the citizens, he added.

