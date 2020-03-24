UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hold Flag March In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:54 PM

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

As precautionary measures to curb Coronovirus, Rawalpindi Police conducted a flag march that started from Police Line and culminated at the Civil lines after marching on the important roads of city, a police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :As precautionary measures to curb Coronovirus, Rawalpindi Police conducted a flag march that started from Police Line and culminated at the Civil lines after marching on the important roads of city, a police spokesman said.

The district administration, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt � Anwar ul Haq, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SPs, DSPs, SHOs, elite force and police personnel participated in flag March.

During the flag march, police announced and urged the citizens to take pre-emptive measures to fight with the virus.

Police also suggested to people stay at homes and avoid to contact with the people and large gatherings, otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators and would be punished accordingly, spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi March From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police use drones to reinforce coronavirus p ..

26 minutes ago

Govt announces Rs.1200 billion economic relief pac ..

2 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir observes lockdown with dese ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court moved against export of fruit, veget ..

2 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan sim ..

2 minutes ago

Wall Street's Dow Up 1,300 Points On Expectations ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.