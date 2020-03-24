Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

As precautionary measures to curb Coronovirus, Rawalpindi Police conducted a flag march that started from Police Line and culminated at the Civil lines after marching on the important roads of city, a police spokesman said

The district administration, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt � Anwar ul Haq, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SPs, DSPs, SHOs, elite force and police personnel participated in flag March.

During the flag march, police announced and urged the citizens to take pre-emptive measures to fight with the virus.

Police also suggested to people stay at homes and avoid to contact with the people and large gatherings, otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators and would be punished accordingly, spokesman said.