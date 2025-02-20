Police hold flag march in Rwp

Open Menu

February 20, 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi District Police on the instructions of City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday carried out a flag march in different areas of the city to express its commitment for ensuring law and order.

The flag march, led by Senior Superintendent of Police – Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja, started from the Police Lines and after passing through different areas, culminated at the starting point, a police spokesman said.

He informed that SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Force and Rawalpindi District Police personnel participated in the flag march.

The spokesman said the police was fully committed to uphold the rule of law, and protect the lives and property of citizens.

He said no illegal activity would be allowed. The aim of the flag march is to express the resolve of Rawalpindi Police against kite flying, aerial firing and criminal elements.

Special teams have been formed to prevent kite flying, kite selling and aerial firing, the spokesman informed.

Special announcements are also being made from mosques to make the citizens aware. Special monitoring is being done and strict action in accordance with the law is also being taken against online kite sellers, he said.

He informed that kite flying is a non-bailable crime and those found involved in this activity would be punished with an imprisonment of 3 to 7 years and a fine of up to Rs. 500,000.

Immediate legal action will be taken in case of aerial firing and kite flying, he added.

Strict action will be taken against the owners of the buildings from where kite flying or aerial firing will be done and cases will also be registered against the owners.

The spokesman said that the CPO had urged the parents to play a role and stop their children from indulging in illegal activities.

