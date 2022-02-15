Police hold flag march in Saddar Baroni, Chontra areas

Police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Tuesday held a flag march in Saddar Baroni and Chontra areas to provide sense of security to the citizens and to maintain peace, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Tuesday held a flag march in Saddar Baroni and Chontra areas to provide sense of security to the citizens and to maintain peace, informed a police spokesman.

The flag march was led by Superintendent of Police Saddar Division, Ahmed Zaneer Ahmed Cheema.

The flag march was attended by Elite Force and Rawalpindi district police along with other law enforcement personnel.

SP Saddar said that purpose of the flag march was to exhibit commitment to ensure law and order.

He made it clear that Rawalpindi Police were ready at all times to protect lives and property of citizens.

Rawalpindi Police would use all available resources for the integrity and security of the country, he added.

No one can be allowed to challenge writ of the government and the criminals would be dealt with iron hand, he said.