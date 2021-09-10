Police hold flag march in Sargodha:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Friday conducted a flag march in the city to maintain law and order situation in connection with the cantonment board elections.

The flag march was held under the supervision of SSP Investigation Muhammad Akram Khan and participated by police personnel, Elite Force, Muhafiz Squad and police patrolling officials.

The flag march started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines, and ended at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

SSP Investigation Muhammad Akram said that Sargodha police had ensured foolproof security arrangements for cantonment election.He said that more than 600 police officers and personnel would be on duty to maintain law and order during the elections, including one SP, one DSP, five inspectors, three SHOs, 83 Upper Subordinates , 46 Head Constables, 272 Constables, 108 national volunteers while 3 elite and 6 Muhafiz squad's team have been deployed to patrol sensitive areas.