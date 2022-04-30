Police hold flag march in Sargodha

Police on Saturday conducted a flag march to maintain law and order in the district during 'Chand raat' and Eidul Fitr

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday conducted a flag march to maintain law and order in the district during 'Chand raat' and Eidul Fitr.

The flag march was held under the supervision of DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed, in which, elite force, muhafiz squad and police patrolling officials participated.

The flag march started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines and concluded at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmed said that Sargodha police had ensured foolproof security arrangements for Eid.

He directed the SDPOs and SHOs to make effective security arrangements in theirrespective areas.