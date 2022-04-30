UrduPoint.com

Police Hold Flag March In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Police hold flag march in Sargodha

Police on Saturday conducted a flag march to maintain law and order in the district during 'Chand raat' and Eidul Fitr

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday conducted a flag march to maintain law and order in the district during 'Chand raat' and Eidul Fitr.

The flag march was held under the supervision of DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed, in which, elite force, muhafiz squad and police patrolling officials participated.

The flag march started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines and concluded at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmed said that Sargodha police had ensured foolproof security arrangements for Eid.

He directed the SDPOs and SHOs to make effective security arrangements in theirrespective areas.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Sargodha Same March From

Recent Stories

Capital's air quality healthy as vehicular traffic ..

Capital's air quality healthy as vehicular traffic declines

53 seconds ago
 Power shut down notice in sialkokt

Power shut down notice in sialkokt

54 seconds ago
 Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in P ..

Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions - Novat ..

10 minutes ago
 China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations Lea ..

China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations League

10 minutes ago
 Russia Decided on Date For Completion of Work on I ..

Russia Decided on Date For Completion of Work on ISS - Roscosmos Head

10 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured as coaster hits motorcycle ..

One killed, two injured as coaster hits motorcycle

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.