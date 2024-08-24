Open Menu

Police Hold Flag March In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Police hold flag march in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Sukkur police on Saturday conducted a flag march with the purpose of maintaining peace and tranquility in the district.

The flag march started at the Globe Chowk and culminated at the SSP office after passing through various areas.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has said that the security has been enhanced at all entry and exit points while the 15 Police are patrolling in different areas of the city, adding that all senior police officers have been directed to remain in their relevant areas and check the duty points according to the security point of view.

