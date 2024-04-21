Open Menu

Police Hold Flag March Regarding By-election Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Police hold flag march regarding by-election security

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Police hold a flag march to show preparedness of ensuring law and order situation and maintaining peace during the ongoing by-elections at PP-290 on Sunday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin, the flag march was started from police line and culminated at the same point passing through different areas of the city.

The Ahmed Mohiuddin said that the police force was ready to deal with any emergency like situation. He said that foolproof security arrangements have been ensured during polling process. He said that law violators would be treated with iron hands.

Heavy contingent of police, elite force, traffic police and other law enforcement departments participated in the flag march.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Traffic Same March Sunday From PP-290

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

18 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

18 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

18 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

18 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

18 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

18 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

18 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan