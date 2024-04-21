Police Hold Flag March Regarding By-election Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Police hold a flag march to show preparedness of ensuring law and order situation and maintaining peace during the ongoing by-elections at PP-290 on Sunday.
In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin, the flag march was started from police line and culminated at the same point passing through different areas of the city.
The Ahmed Mohiuddin said that the police force was ready to deal with any emergency like situation. He said that foolproof security arrangements have been ensured during polling process. He said that law violators would be treated with iron hands.
Heavy contingent of police, elite force, traffic police and other law enforcement departments participated in the flag march.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Environment Awards on June 4 to spotlight best green initiatives19 seconds ago
-
Over 906,011 children to be immunized against Polio in Rawalpindi10 minutes ago
-
PML-N working to solve public problems: CM10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt to observe World Earth Day on April 2210 minutes ago
-
Four shops fined10 minutes ago
-
42nd Int'l Pak Zoological Congress at UAJK from Tuesday10 minutes ago
-
ICP begins intensive search, combing operation10 minutes ago
-
Tributes to Dr. Iqbal for awakening Muslims, paid on his 86th death anniversary20 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends 8th Shipment of Aid to Palestine20 minutes ago
-
DC Musa Khail faces suspension for delay in rescuing child fallen into well20 minutes ago
-
Modern system of waste management to be introduced in Punjab: minister20 minutes ago