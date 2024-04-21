Police hold flag march regarding by-election security

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Police hold a flag march to show preparedness of ensuring law and order situation and maintaining peace during the ongoing by-elections at PP-290 on Sunday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin, the flag march was started from police line and culminated at the same point passing through different areas of the city.

The Ahmed Mohiuddin said that the police force was ready to deal with any emergency like situation. He said that foolproof security arrangements have been ensured during polling process. He said that law violators would be treated with iron hands.

Heavy contingent of police, elite force, traffic police and other law enforcement departments participated in the flag march.