Police hold flag march regarding election security

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police hold a flag march to show preparedness of ensuring law and order situation and maintaining peace during the upcoming general elections 2024 here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police hold a flag march which started from police line and culminated at the same point passing through different areas of the city.

The CPO Sadiq Ali said that the police force was ready to deal with any emergency like situation. He said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during general elections and law violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that the election code of conduct would be implemented strictly to maintain peace in the city.

He said that a control room has been set up at CPO office for strict monitoring of security arrangements while special directions have been given to on-duty officials on how to respond in any emergency situation Sadiq Ali maintained that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness for conducting elections in a peaceful atmosphere and to provide a sense of security to the masses.