Open Menu

Police Hold Flag March Regarding Election Security

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Police hold flag march regarding election security

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police hold a flag march to show preparedness of ensuring law and order situation and maintaining peace during the upcoming general elections 2024 here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police hold a flag march which started from police line and culminated at the same point passing through different areas of the city.

The CPO Sadiq Ali said that the police force was ready to deal with any emergency like situation. He said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during general elections and law violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that the election code of conduct would be implemented strictly to maintain peace in the city.

He said that a control room has been set up at CPO office for strict monitoring of security arrangements while special directions have been given to on-duty officials on how to respond in any emergency situation Sadiq Ali maintained that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness for conducting elections in a peaceful atmosphere and to provide a sense of security to the masses.

Related Topics

Election Police Law And Order Same March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

13 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

22 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

22 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

22 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

23 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

23 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

23 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

23 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

24 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

24 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan