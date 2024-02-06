Police hold flag march regarding election security

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Police hold a flag march to show preparedness to ensure law and order situation and maintain peace during the upcoming general elections 2024 here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the police held a flag march which started from the police line and culminated at the same point passing through different areas of the city.

The DPO Rana Omer Farooq said that the police force was ready to deal with any emergency-like situation.

He said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during general elections and law violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that the election code of conduct would be implemented strictly to maintain peace in the district.

He said that a control room has been set up for strict monitoring of security arrangements while special directions have been given to the officials on how to respond in any emergency.

He maintained that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness for conducting elections in a peaceful atmosphere and to provide a sense of security to the masses.