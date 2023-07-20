Police hold flag march regarding Muharram security

Police hold a flag march to show preparedness of ensuring law and order situation and maintaining peace during Muharram-ul-Haram here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Police hold a flag march to show preparedness of ensuring law and order situation and maintaining peace during Muharram-ul-Haram here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the police under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Imran, hold a flag march which started from police line and culminated at the same point passing through different areas of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations Muhammad Imran said that the police force was ready to deal with any emergency-like situation. He said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram and law violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that Muharram standard operating procedure (SOP) would be implemented strictly adding that officers have been directed to conduct search operations AR general bus stands, Railway Station and adjacent areas of Majalis points and mourning procession routes.

He said that a control room has been set up at the CPO office for strict monitoring of security arrangements while video coverage through drone cameras would also be ensured.

He urged the masses to cooperate with police by giving information about any suspicious person or activity around them.