Police Hold Flag March To Implement Covid-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:28 PM

Police hold flag march to implement Covid-19 SOPs

The police on Monday held flag march in different areas to monitor law and order and implementation of Corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The police on Monday held flag march in different areas to monitor law and order and implementation of Corona SOPs.

SP Iqbal Town Awais Shafique led the flag march which started from SP Operations Iqbal Town Office and passed through different roads and markets including Wahdat Road, Bhaikeywal Mor, Dubai Chowk, Kareem Market, Scheme Mor, Yateem Khana Chowk, Babu Sabu, Ghulshan Ravi, Samanabad Mor and other areas of the city.

Contingents of different operational units of police including dolphin squad, elite force, traffic police and police response unit were part of the flag march.

On the occasion, SP Iqbal Town said the purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements was to create awareness among citizens to follow Corona SOPs for the safety of their own life.

More Stories From Pakistan

