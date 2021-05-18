Police hold flag march to implement Covid-19 SOPs

The capital city police on Tuesday held flag march in different areas of the provincial capital to monitor law and order and implementation on Corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The capital city police on Tuesday held flag march in different areas of the provincial capital to monitor law and order and implementation on Corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman led the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of police including dolphin squad, elite force, traffic police and police response unit were part of the flag march.

The march started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets of the city including Lytton Road, Qartaba Chowk, Jail Road, Main Boulevard, M.

M Alam Road, Mini Market, Liberty, Ichhra, Ferozpur Road and other areas of the city.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements was to create awareness among citizens to follow Corona SOPs for the safety of their own life.

It is matter of satisfaction that most of the citizens have started wearing face masks in response to continuous awareness campaign of police, he added.