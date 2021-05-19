UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hold Flag March To Implement Covid-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:23 PM

Police hold flag march to implement Covid-19 SOPs

The capital city police on Wednesday held flag march in different areas of the provincial capital to monitor law and order and implementation of Corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The capital city police on Wednesday held flag march in different areas of the provincial capital to monitor law and order and implementation of Corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman led the flag march while DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Hammad Abid and other officers were also present.

The different operational units of police including dolphin squad, elite force, traffic police and police response unit were part of the flag march. The march started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets of the city including Lakshmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Montgomery Road, Haji Camp, Garhi Shahu Chowk, Baghbanpura, Shalimar Link Road and other areas of the city.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements is to create awareness among citizens to follow Corona SOPs for the safety of their own life.

It is matter of satisfaction that most of the citizens have started wearing face masks in response to continuous awareness campaign of police due to which the Corona cases have significantly decreased, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Road Traffic Montgomery March Market From

Recent Stories

40 arrested in crackdown on beggars in city

3 minutes ago

Maas to Meet With Israeli Defense, Foreign Ministe ..

3 minutes ago

PNCA celebrates 'Hazara Culture Day' in online cer ..

3 minutes ago

HESCO informed load shedding regime divided in 7 c ..

3 minutes ago

PHC seals operation theatre, laboratory of private ..

6 minutes ago

Beijing Urges Against Politicizing Olympics After ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.