Police hold flag march to implement Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The capital city police on Wednesday held flag march in different areas of the provincial capital to monitor law and order and implementation of Corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman led the flag march while DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Hammad Abid and other officers were also present.

The different operational units of police including dolphin squad, elite force, traffic police and police response unit were part of the flag march. The march started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets of the city including Lakshmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Montgomery Road, Haji Camp, Garhi Shahu Chowk, Baghbanpura, Shalimar Link Road and other areas of the city.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements is to create awareness among citizens to follow Corona SOPs for the safety of their own life.

It is matter of satisfaction that most of the citizens have started wearing face masks in response to continuous awareness campaign of police due to which the Corona cases have significantly decreased, he added.