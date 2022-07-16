UrduPoint.com

Police Hold Flag March To Maintain Law & Order During By-elections

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Police hold flag march to maintain law & order during by-elections

On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Rawalpindi Police held flag march to maintain law and order situation for polling day which is going to be held July 17

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Rawalpindi Police held flag march to maintain law and order situation for polling day which is going to be held July 17.

The flag march was conducted and leading by SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema in Sekhota area of Mwara, Matur, Nara and Beor regarding the by-election.

District Police, Elite Commandos, Dolphin Force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march.

The purpose of the flag march is to maintain law and order during the election, said SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema.

SP said that police will strictly deal with law-breaking elements besides implementing the code of conduct during the election.

All resources are being used for rule of law and protection of lives and property of citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Election Police Law And Order Nara Rawalpindi Saddar March July

Recent Stories

Japan Evacuating 138,000 People Due to Flooding Al ..

Japan Evacuating 138,000 People Due to Flooding Alert - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Ruling Coalition Party Refuses to Vote ..

Sri Lankan Ruling Coalition Party Refuses to Vote in Presidential Election - Rep ..

6 minutes ago
 CPO visits to Kahuta, Kallar Syedan polling statio ..

CPO visits to Kahuta, Kallar Syedan polling stations

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown against bikes without number plates init ..

Crackdown against bikes without number plates initiated

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Task force constitutes to prevent e ..

Chief Minister Task force constitutes to prevent electricity theft

41 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu Says US Remains Unresponsive to Requests ..

Cavusoglu Says US Remains Unresponsive to Requests to Extradite Gulen

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.