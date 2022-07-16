Police hold flag march to maintain law & order during by-elections

On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Rawalpindi Police held flag march to maintain law and order situation for polling day which is going to be held July 17

The flag march was conducted and leading by SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema in Sekhota area of Mwara, Matur, Nara and Beor regarding the by-election.

District Police, Elite Commandos, Dolphin Force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march.

The purpose of the flag march is to maintain law and order during the election, said SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema.

SP said that police will strictly deal with law-breaking elements besides implementing the code of conduct during the election.

All resources are being used for rule of law and protection of lives and property of citizens, he added.