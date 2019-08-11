UrduPoint.com
Police Hold Flag March To Show Strength

11th August 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi district police on Sunday conducted a flag march in different parts of the town with an objective to show their strength and unity against miscreants and to maintain peace and tranquility on Eid ul Azha and Independence Day.

The flag march was led by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana. The contingents of police, Special Branch, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Rescue teams and City Traffic Police conducted the flag march over 70 vehicles, 100 motorcycles and four ambulances.

The vehicular flag march started from Police Line and culminated at the same point after passing through all important roads of the town.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police have made elaborate security arrangements for Eud ul Azha and Independence Day. He said that police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to life and property of the citizens.

Stringent security measures have been adopted in the district to avoid any untoward incident during Eid ul Azha holidays, he said.

