Police hold flag marches to maintain law & order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday held flag marches in different area of Rawalpindi regarding law and order and maintain peace.

According to a police spokesman, the flag march held in city areas was led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation, Hafiz Kamran Asghar which started from Police Lines No.1 and after passing through Kutchery Chowk, Aamar Chowk, Chohan Chowk, Karal Chowk, Mall Road, Pirwadhai Mor culminated at Police Lines.

Other flag marches were also held in different other areas of Rawalpindi which were attended by Rawalpindi district police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Traffic Police. Over 2600 cops along with 400 City Traffic Police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order and smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

62 special police pickets were also set up at entry and exit points of the city, the spokesman informed.

Police Station mobiles, Senior Police Officers and Dolphin Force were in the field to maintain peace.

The CPO said that purpose of the flag marches was to exhibit commitment to ensure law and order.

He made it clear that Rawalpindi Police were ready at all times to protect lives and property of citizens.

Rawalpindi Police would use all available resources for the integrity and security of the country, he added.

No one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the government and the criminals would be dealt with iron hand, he said.