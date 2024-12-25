Police Hold Grand Christmas Celebration At Misaq Centre
Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) A Christmas celebration ceremony was organised at Misaq Center, bringing together senior officials and members of the Christian community in a festive spirit, here on Wednesday
The event featured the ceremonial cake-cutting led by SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf.
The celebration was attended by SP Cantt Javed Tahir Majeed, SHO Chehlyek Muhammad Irfan Hashmi, Misaq Center In-Charge Rana Muhammad Tufeeq and other officials. Police personnel from the Christian community and people from diverse walks of life also participated in the event, showcasing unity and harmony.
SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan lauded the Christian community’s vital role in the country’s development and prosperity.
He highlighted the message of peace, brotherhood and tolerance taught by Hazrat Esa (A.S), stressing that all religions advocate love and harmony.
CTO Sardar Mavarhan Khan stressed the importance of love, unity and solidarity in driving the nation toward progress, reaffirming the commitment to protecting the rights and safety of minority communities.
SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf praised the contribution of the Christian community, particularly in the fields of defense and education, underscoring their critical role in national development.
The event concluded with heartfelt gratitude from members of the Christian community, who appreciated CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar and the police officials for their inclusive efforts and exemplary security arrangements during Christmas celebrations.
