Police hold Khuli Katchery to remove grievances of public

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :To solve the problems of the public, Police held Khuli Katchery to address the grievances here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis listened 32 complaints regarding miscellaneous cases registered in different localities and issued orders to the police officers concerned on the requests of the citizens.

The CPO while addressing on the occasion said that all available resources would be utilized for the solution of the problems of the citizens and the investigation of the cases should be conducted on the basis of transparency and merit and the accused involved in the cases must be arrested.