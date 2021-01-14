UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hold Khuli Katchery To Remove Grievances Of Public

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:12 PM

Police hold Khuli Katchery to remove grievances of public

To solve the problems of the public, Police held Khuli Katchery to address the grievances here on Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :To solve the problems of the public, Police held Khuli Katchery to address the grievances here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis listened 32 complaints regarding miscellaneous cases registered in different localities and issued orders to the police officers concerned on the requests of the citizens.

The CPO while addressing on the occasion said that all available resources would be utilized for the solution of the problems of the citizens and the investigation of the cases should be conducted on the basis of transparency and merit and the accused involved in the cases must be arrested.

Related Topics

Police All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

ERC intensifies humanitarian efforts to support pe ..

3 seconds ago

Waste of water not being taken seriously: VC KU

3 minutes ago

Rashid Hafeez warns profiteers of stern action

3 minutes ago

Beirut Asks UN Security Council to Force Israel to ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi Hospitalized ..

3 minutes ago

US Adds China National Overseas Oil Corp, Skyrizon ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.