UrduPoint.com

Police Hold Mock Exercise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Police hold mock exercise

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday held a mock exercise in Shahpur Sadr police station to show preparedness in coping with any emergency situation and arrest the outlaws.

SHO Police Station Shahpur Sadr Inspector Fayyaz Ahmed, elite force, special branch, security branch, CTD, civil defence and Rescue-1122 staff participated in the mock exercise.

The mock exercise was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Shahpur Circle DSP Ghulam Jafar Chhina.

Addressing on the occasion, district police officer Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz said that mock exercises were necessary to shift police officers and cops to modern scientific methods and keep them motivated.

He said the organization of exercises promoted coordinationamong the institutions.

The DPO expressed satisfaction over the exercise.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sargodha Circle Shahpur Fayyaz Ahmed Tariq Aziz

Recent Stories

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed new FO spokesperson

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed new FO spokesperson

9 minutes ago
 Sharif brothers decide to appoint senior most mili ..

Sharif brothers decide to appoint senior most military officer as next army chie ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz extends stay in London

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th November 2022

4 hours ago
 British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.