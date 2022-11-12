Police hold mock exercise

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday held a mock exercise in Shahpur Sadr police station to show preparedness in coping with any emergency situation and arrest the outlaws.

SHO Police Station Shahpur Sadr Inspector Fayyaz Ahmed, elite force, special branch, security branch, CTD, civil defence and Rescue-1122 staff participated in the mock exercise.

The mock exercise was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Shahpur Circle DSP Ghulam Jafar Chhina.

Addressing on the occasion, district police officer Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz said that mock exercises were necessary to shift police officers and cops to modern scientific methods and keep them motivated.

He said the organization of exercises promoted coordinationamong the institutions.

The DPO expressed satisfaction over the exercise.