Police Hold Search Operation In Waris Khan Area, Interrogate 290 People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:44 PM

Police, on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Wednesday launched special search operation in Waris Khan police station and adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Police, on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Wednesday launched special search operation in Waris Khan police station and adjoining areas.

According to the police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation.

During operation, police have searched 115 houses, 14 tenants data were collected while over 290 persons were interrogated. However, no arrest was made on the occasion.

The spokesman informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were being conducted in different areas regularly.

