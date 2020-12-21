UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hold Special Training Of Christian Volunteers For Christmas Security

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:03 PM

Police hold special training of Christian volunteers for Christmas security

Police organized special training of Christians volunteers to ensure security blanket for churches for the upcoming Christmas

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police organized special training of Christians volunteers to ensure security blanket for churches for the upcoming Christmas.

Eliot force, security branch, civil defence and Rescue 1122 instructors guided the volunteers on security.

A police spokesperson on Monday informed that volunteers would be deputed at different church to support law enforcers.

Everyone would be frisked before entering into church, he said and added that Police had already made foolproof security arrangements for Christmas.

He quoted District Police Officer Wasim saying that all of us had to ensure brotherhood and interfaith harmony to sustain security.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Rescue 1122 Church Christian All

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

21 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

31 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

39 minutes ago

Russia's Aerospace Forces Receive Inokhodets, Forp ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.