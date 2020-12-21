Police hold special training of Christian volunteers for Christmas security

Police organized special training of Christians volunteers to ensure security blanket for churches for the upcoming Christmas

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police organized special training of Christians volunteers to ensure security blanket for churches for the upcoming Christmas.

Eliot force, security branch, civil defence and Rescue 1122 instructors guided the volunteers on security.

A police spokesperson on Monday informed that volunteers would be deputed at different church to support law enforcers.

Everyone would be frisked before entering into church, he said and added that Police had already made foolproof security arrangements for Christmas.

He quoted District Police Officer Wasim saying that all of us had to ensure brotherhood and interfaith harmony to sustain security.