Police hold three abductors, recover abducted youth

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Topi police here on Wednesday recovered an abducted youth and his car and arrested three abductors.

The SHO Topi police station said information was received that a youth namely Arsalan had been kidnapped from a wedding hall by three kidnappers.

Soon after receiving the information, a police team under the leadership of DSP Iftikhar Ali and SHO Topi SI Niaz Ali and police officials chased the abductors at Ghazi Road and succeeded in intercepting them near Shaheed Baba Chowk.

The kidnappers identified as Ali Haider, Sikandar Shah and Shoeb, residents of Ghazi were taken into custody and shifted to Topi police station for interrogation.