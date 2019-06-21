Police holds awareness walk against narcotics in Bannu

On the directives of District Police Officer Bannu Yasir Afridi, police on Friday staged an awareness walk against use of narcotics and appealed parents for vigilant eyes on their children to make a drug free society, the spokesman said

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : On the directives of District Police Officer Bannu Yasir Afridi, police on Friday staged an awareness walk against use of narcotics and appealed parents for vigilant eyes on their children to make a drug free society, the spokesman said.

DSP Bannu Tauheed Gandapur, DSP HQ Attiq Hussain, elected public representatives, civil societies and elders of the area attended the walk in large number. The participants were holding placard inscribed different slogans against use of drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP HQ said that drug is social scourge and addicted persons are almost burden on the society. He said drug paddlers should immediately leave this unlawful businesses otherwise strict actions would be taken against them.

He appealed parents to keep closed eyes on their children and save them for narcotics addiction. He said that parents should focus on their children education and character building.