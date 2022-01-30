UrduPoint.com

Police Holds Crime Review Meeting, Discusses Prevention Of Aerial Firing, Display Of Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Police holds crime review meeting, discusses prevention of aerial firing, display of arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Swabi police here Sunday held a crimes review meeting to discuss investigation of serious nature offences, prevention of aerial firing and arms' brandishing at public gatherings.

The meeting was held on the directives of DPO Swabi, Mohammad Shoaib and presided over by SP Investigation, Fayaz Khan while SDPOs, DSPs, SHOs and Investigation Officers were also attended.

The meeting reviewed investigations of crimes occurred last month. The SP Investigation directed for solution of public complaints on priority basis and maintaining contact with complainants.

He said that promotion of community policing is necessary for elimination of street crimes, therefore policemen should make liaison with public to restore their confidence on police.

Fayaz Khan directed for deployment of police jawans in plain clothes in public places for taking strict action against those brandishing arms during gatherings. He said that no compromise would be given to those criminals using police uniforms and they would be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Firing Police Swabi Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

9 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

17 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

17 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>