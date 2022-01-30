Police holds crime review meeting, discusses prevention of aerial firing, display of arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Swabi police here Sunday held a crimes review meeting to discuss investigation of serious nature offences, prevention of aerial firing and arms' brandishing at public gatherings.

The meeting was held on the directives of DPO Swabi, Mohammad Shoaib and presided over by SP Investigation, Fayaz Khan while SDPOs, DSPs, SHOs and Investigation Officers were also attended.

The meeting reviewed investigations of crimes occurred last month. The SP Investigation directed for solution of public complaints on priority basis and maintaining contact with complainants.

He said that promotion of community policing is necessary for elimination of street crimes, therefore policemen should make liaison with public to restore their confidence on police.

Fayaz Khan directed for deployment of police jawans in plain clothes in public places for taking strict action against those brandishing arms during gatherings. He said that no compromise would be given to those criminals using police uniforms and they would be dealt with iron hands.