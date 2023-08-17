Police holds flag march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Kasur police conducted a flag march across the city to maintain peace,law and order here on Thursday.

Police said that on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Quddus Baig,the flag march was organized in different areas of the city including Kasur,Kot Radha Kishan, Alla Abad, Chunian, Pattoki, and Phool Nagar.

In Kasur city,the march under the supervision of SP investigation Shahid Mehmood, was commenced from Kutcheri chowk and after passing through various routes of the city culminated at Naqeebabad Stop.

District Police, Elite Force, Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march.