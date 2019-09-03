UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Holds Flag March At Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:30 PM

Police holds flag march at Khairpur

Khairpur Police on Tuesday held flag march on city's roads to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Harram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Khairpur Police on Tuesday held flag march on city's roads to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Harram.

The flag march, supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur Umar Tufail, started from Police headquarters and culminated its starting point after marching on the city's all roads including Mall road, Station road, Kachery road and Farooq-e-Azam chowk.

Besides well equipped commandos of police, the flag march was participated by Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), extra force of police line and motorcycle squads.

More than 1,000 armed policemen have been deployed to maintainpeace during Muharram in Khairpur city.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Road Khairpur March All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Five People Cleared of Criminal Charges Over Recen ..

8 minutes ago

Driverless cars to be rolled out on roads in next ..

8 minutes ago

An apple a day can keep pneumonia away: study

8 minutes ago

Renowned singer Junaid Jamshed remembered on his b ..

8 minutes ago

Registrations open for 7th Sheikha Hind Women’s ..

34 minutes ago

UAE residents can now enjoy Cebu Pacific’s new p ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.