Police holds flag march at Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Khairpur Police on Tuesday held flag march on city's roads to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Harram.

The flag march, supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur Umar Tufail, started from Police headquarters and culminated its starting point after marching on the city's all roads including Mall road, Station road, Kachery road and Farooq-e-Azam chowk.

Besides well equipped commandos of police, the flag march was participated by Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), extra force of police line and motorcycle squads.

More than 1,000 armed policemen have been deployed to maintainpeace during Muharram in Khairpur city.