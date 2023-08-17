Open Menu

Police Holds Flag March In City

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 08:12 PM

District police hold a flag march to show preparedness of dealing any emergency like situation and maintaining peace in the district here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :District police hold a flag march to show preparedness of dealing any emergency like situation and maintaining peace in the district here on Thursday.

The flag march was led by SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza, which started from the Police Line and culminated at the same point by passing through MDA Chowk, Imperial Chowk, Shujabad road, Bahawalpur Bypass, Vehari Chowk, Chowk Kumharanwala and others areas of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness to maintain peace in the district.

He said that the police department was fully prepared to deal with any emergency-like situation and to protect lives and properties of the masses. He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made in the district in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He urged people to cooperate with the police department in maintaining peace in the district adding that the law violators would be treated with iron hands.

