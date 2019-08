The District Malir, Korangi and Central police on Thursday organized a flag march at the sensitive areas of metropolis to create a sense of security among the people here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The District Malir Korangi and Central police on Thursday organized a flag march at the sensitive areas of metropolis to create a sense of security among the people here.

According to the statement, as many as 22 motorcycles, 64 police mobiles, 4 Rangers mobiles, 4 SSU and RRF mobiles participated in the flag march.

The flag march passed through different areas of the metropolis.