Police holds flag march in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have conducted flag march on Sunday in wake of current security situation and holy month of Ramadan.

DSP Sadar circle Mahar Waseem Siyal led the flag march which started from DPO office and culminated at same place after passing through various bazaars and roads.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas said that purpose of holding flag march was to provide sense of protection to citizens.

He further said that maintaining law and order was priority and safety of lives and properties of masses would be ensured. He said that the law violators would be dealt with iron hands.

The district police, traffic police and elite force vehicles were included in the flag march.