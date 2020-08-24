UrduPoint.com
Police Holds Flag March In Taxila

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 10:59 PM

Police held flag march In Taxila here on Monday to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Harram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Police held flag march In Taxila here on Monday to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Harram.

The flag march, supervised by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, besides Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation, SP Potohar, SDPO Taxila, Elite force, Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad participated in the march.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas have passed directives for strict security arrangements on gatherings and special checking of participants.

He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions through metal detectors. No one would be allowed to carry the weapons, he maintained.

