Police holds flag march on eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : Police conducted a flag march on Saturday, the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, to show its preparedness to handle any untoward situation.

The march was led by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, which started from Police Lines and culminated at the same point after passing through MDA Chowk, District Jail Chowk, High Court Chowk, Khan Plaza Chowk, SP Chowk, Aziz Hotel Chowk, Dera Adda Chowk, Bohar Gate, Pak Gate, Dehli Gate, Dolat Gate, Qasim Fort, Clock Tower Chowk, Water Works road, Ali Chowk, Shah Shams, Rashidabad Chowk, Eidgah Chowk, Chungi No 9, Chungi No 7 and Chowk Katchehry.

SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, SP Headquarters Talat Habib, SP City Javed Khan, SP Gulgasht Imran Razaq and other senior officers were also present.